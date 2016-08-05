Democrats faced a choice: Would they ride the tide of growing inequality and globalization, content to side with those who emerged on the winning end, or would they foster a coalition of the working class and progressive organizations to combat these trends that posed a significant threat to organized labor, and to the middle class broadly?
The New Democrats, by then the core of the party, chose the former.
Oligarchs Are Feeling Right at Home in the Democratic Party
