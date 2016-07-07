To My Less-Evilism Haters: A Rejoinder to Halle and Chomsky

By saying we should do anything to stop Trump regardless of its negative effects on organizing alternatives, we admit to the Democrats that we on the left are captives. We won’t lay any groundwork for the future, but instead we will ensure four more years of political terrain that saw the violent, coordinated repression of Occupy, the sprouting anew of fascism in the context of an economic wasteland, and the continued expansion of the surveillance state and the military-industrial complex. We will kick the can down the road another four years, with the high probability of dealing with something far worse and no principled opposition around, because that opposition sullied its political capital on the LEV blight.