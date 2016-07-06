Under the radically altered metaphysics of theologized capitalism, market outcomes are sacred and inevitable. Conversely, humanity and the natural world have been desacralized and defined as malleable forms of expendable and theoretically inexhaustible capital. Even life-sustaining ecosystems and individual human subjectivity are subsumed under a market rubric touted as historically preordained.
We Don't Need Trump or Brexit to Reject the Credo of Neoliberal Market Inevitability
Wed Jul 6, 2016
