Democrats' Refusal to Challenge Capitalism Undermines the Fight for Economic and Racial Justice

A brutal class war is being waged by the rich in the United States and, as billionaire Warren Buffett has so bluntly recognized, they are winning.

Republicans, for their part, tend to deny that such a war is taking place — except, of course, when someone observes the obscene wealth that has been absorbed by the top one percent over the last several decades. Then class war, they quickly argue, is being waged by the poor, against the rich.

And Democrats, for all their soaring rhetoric, have failed to muster more than a complacent shrug in response to the corporate assault on those they claim to represent.

Indeed, far from combating the class war from above, Democrats have often found themselves on the side of the winners — that is, those who have seen their incomes skyrocket thanks to neoliberal globalization.