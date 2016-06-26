Is Sanders a "Principled Sellout"?

...the party that claims to represent the middle class, the party that speaks of "progressive" values, the party that elected FDR and JFK, chose a woman that has proven to everyone to be a liar, a war hawk and generally a despicable human being.

I have been following and writing about politics for a long time and honestly, I can't think of a single thing she ever did that benefited the American people. As Secretary of State she bullied foreign diplomats, was instrumental in destroying the nation of Libya, and used her undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to undermine the Ukrainian government that enabled the CIA to perform a coup and oust the elected leader of that nation and force him to flee to Russia. The World can understand how well that worked out. This woman is a trigger for World War III.