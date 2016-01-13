Newsvine

garyray-501488

About Government answers to for profit entities, not citizens. Progressives call it tyranny. Conservatives call it "freedom". Articles: 31 Seeds: 819 Comments: 7607 Since: Sep 2008

Keystone and Food Labeling Cases Demonstrate the TPP's Threat to Democracy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by garyray-501488 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONToday's Ideas & Actions | OurFuture.org
Seeded on Tue Jan 12, 2016 9:13 PM
Discuss:

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) has provisions that allow corporations to sue governments for laws and regulations that limit profits. The cases bypass national court systems and are heard by “corporate courts” with the governments allowed no appeal. These investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) provisions are also in trade agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

When fast-track trade promotion authority was being debated, people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised warning flags about the ISDS provisions in TPP.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor