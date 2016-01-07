Newsvine

This NAFTA Lawsuit over Keystone XL Proves "Free Trade" Deals Kill Democracy

SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Thu Jan 7, 2016
Canadian pipeline company TransCanada announced Wednesday afternoon it is suing the Obama administration under NAFTA provisions for the U.S. decision last November to reject the unpopular Keystone XL pipeline.

The climate justice movement that successfully pressured the president to reject the mammoth pipeline project responded on Thursday by characterizing the move as "pathetic" and saying the legal argument being deployed by the company underscores the undemocratic nature of so-called "free trade" deals.

