Oregon militiamen just want free stuff from the government

But like Cliven Bundy in Nevada, who refused to pay $1 million in grazing fees he owed to the feds, the Hammonds consider themselves special. (Not surprisingly, the Oregon siege is led by Bundy's son, Ammon, who was apparently OK with government "tyranny" in 2010 when he took a sweet federal loan of $530,000).

Now they're all trying to exploit anti-government sentiment — which has reached a fever pitch on the right (just ask GOP front-runner Donald Trump) — to cover up their illegal activity.

They're not patriots. They're criminals and freeloaders.

What they really want is free stuff — something conservatives usually rally against when it's welfare, food stamps or Obamacare.